Pumpkins, witches and crisp October temperatures added some fall flavor to Washington County festivals over the weekend.
The cold rain Saturday morning could have been detrimental to the Monongahela Witch Festival for a few reasons, but the sun came out Saturday and so did the crowds.
Claudia Williams, the event coordinator, said the past two years the festival saw pouring rain, so this year, the 4th annual, they moved it up a couple weekends to try to catch nicer weather. Her plan worked.
“It’s a unique festival,” Williams said. “It’s an adult costume party. People love it and come from all over.”
The 18+ festival that started at 1 p.m. included a large costume contest, dancing and a special alcoholic beverage –“Sex on the Mon,” a mix of rum, peach schnapps, orange/pineapple juice, cranberry juice and Sierra Mist. There was also more than 60 food and craft vendors, with several booths of homemade witch hats, cloaks and broom sticks.
“There are so few venues for adults anymore,” Williams said. “This is like a big party where they can express themselves as adults for Halloween.”
It’s also a place for art enthusiasts and creative minds like April Sims of Cokeburg. She’s been selling her witchy artwork – brooms, hats, cauldrons and jewelry – at the festival for years.
“I’m obsessed with witches,” she said. “Ever since I was little, I’ve just loved Halloween. I feel at home here. We have loyal vendors who stick it out rain or shine.”
Sondra Scott, owner of Wicked Web Jewelry in North Hills, is a regular pop-up vendor at the festival. She said this year she was more prepared for rain than ever before.
“This is the first time we’ve seen the sun,” she said. “We’ve done other witch festivals, but I like that this is for adults only because you can just be yourself. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s my kind of people.”
Meanwhile, the family-oriented festival of the season was happening in Houston at the American Legion Fairgrounds.
The 36th Annual Houston Pumpkin Festival was bigger than ever, with about 180 vendors, pumpkin sales, apple nachos, wagon rides, live bands and one very grateful fire department.
The festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Volunteer Fire Company, bringing in about 75% of its budget, according to the company’s president Chad Roberts.
“The fire department could not do this alone,” he said. “We always have people coming down to help volunteer. Thanks to them, we’re getting some recognition and have more people here than we ever have.”
Shelly Kuhns, the lead vendor coordinator for the event, is one of those volunteers.
“At this point, it pretty much runs itself,” she said. “This year, we had a very strong social media presence, and we did a lot of advertising.”
The neighborhood and the businesses in the area all support the event, Kuhns said, and look forward to it every year.
“It gives us a chance to show off the community,” she said.
The festivities kicked off Friday afternoon with high school band performances. Saturday morning began with a costume contest, followed by the annual parade, and later the pumpkin pie-eating contest. The festival will continue this morning with an “Open Air” church service by both First United Methodist Church and First United Presbyterian Church.
“There’s something every day at the Pumpkin Festival,” said Hilary Griffith, a volunteer.
As large as it is now, the festival didn’t begin that way. According to Charles “Buzz” Meddings – who is considered the festival’s “godfather”– it started out as a sidewalk festival.
“The first 11 years it was on the street,” he said.
Meddings family has been in the Houston fire department for five generations. He’s the third generation, and his son, Robb Meddings, is the current fire chief. He said the department relies on the fundraiser, but it’s become more than that.
“It’s tradition,” he said. “I think the community, the bands, the schools – they all look forward to it.”