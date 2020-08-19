A father and son from McDonald are facing felony charges of home improvement fraud after a project that allegedly began in 2017 was paid for but never completed.
Alexander Joseph Walker, 64, of Fourth Street, and his son, Matthew Alexander Walker, 29, of Valley Street, both of McDonald, were each charged by North Strabane Township police with receiving advance payment for services not performed and giving a false statement to induce an agreement for home improvement services.
The victim, a resident of Linden Vue Drive, said he entered into a contract with the Walkers, of Three Rivers Decks and Porches, in 2017 for the removal of an existing deck and the construction of a new one. At that time, he allegedly provided the Walkers with $8,200 as a downpayment.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim entered another contract with the Walkers in February, when he gave them another $6,787. Over June and July, the Walkers removed the old deck and started building the framework for the new deck, the complaint said. The victim gave them another $2,262 when the framework began, but the Walkers never completed the project, according to the complaint.
The victim allegedly told police that he’s tried to reach the Walkers multiple times with no response. The victim was also informed by North Strabane Township code enforcement officials that the work that had been completed was not done within the township’s building code.