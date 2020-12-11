A father and son have been charged with animal neglect for tethering a dog that had an open wound on its abdomen.
Thomas Krynak, 51, of 34 Campbell Road, Burgettstown, and his son, Bryan Krynak, 21, of 12 Little Run Lane, Bulger, were each charged by Washington Area Humane Society Officer Maranda Coombs with animal neglect and two summary violations.
Coombs wrote in the criminal complaint that she had been notified last month by a neighbor that the female husky-type dog had an open wound on her abdomen, and was tethered by a chain outside at Bryan Krynak’s residence.
When she visited the residence Nov. 4, Coombs said she noticed the dog chained outside with a “very large, open, infected leaking mass” on its belly. Coombs said no one was home at the time, so she left contact information and a notice that the dog, named Maddie, needed to see a veterinarian within 24 hours.
The next day, the dog wasn’t outside anymore, and the doghouse had been removed, Coombs wrote in the complaint. She said she made multiple attempts to talk to the dog’s owner, Thomas Krynak, who shared responsibility of caring for the dog with his son.
On Nov. 19, the neighbor reported that the dog was again tethered outside, with the mass still on her abdomen. By Nov. 29, Coombs was able to talk to Thomas Krynak on the phone, according to the complaint. He told Coombs that he had taken the dog to PVSEC Emergency Animal hospital for treatment and medication, the complaint said. PVSEC recommended further care – potential surgery – which Krynak declined, saying he couldn’t afford it, the complaint stated. He also allegedly declined humanely euthanizing the animal.
“He said that he is at the residence almost daily, and the dog is always happy to see him,” the complaint said. Krynak told Coombs that as long as the dog “is still eating and happy, she will continue to be tethered outside,” court documents state.
During that conversation, he allegedly agreed to surrender Maddie to the Humane Society, as long as she received care and would not be euthanized. Bryan Krynak signed the dog over Dec. 2. Coombs said she noticed other dogs inside the residence that day.
Coombs said in a statement Thursday that Maddie has enjoyed sleeping in a large plush dog bed every night at their facility.
“She is getting amazing vet care at our facility, and we will do whatever it takes to make her comfortable and help her heal,” Coombs said. “She is high-spirited, full of love and kisses, and loves being pampered.”