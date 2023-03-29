State police have arrested a Bellaire, Ohio, man who had been under investigation since September for allegations of beating his children in Cross Creek Township.

Police charged Jermaine Lamar Lane, 31, with felonies of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children on March 16. He was arraigned on those charges Friday afternoon before District Judge Phillippe Melograne.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In