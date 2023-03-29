Washington, PA (15301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 23F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.