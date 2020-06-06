The fate of the state’s oldest county fair this summer remained in the balance Friday because of confusion about social distancing guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington County Agricultural Fair board has tabled a decision on whether or not to hold the event in August until Thursday “after a lengthy discussion,” said Wayne Hunnell, board secretary.
“The final decision is a bit up in the air,” Hunnell said Friday.
He said the board needs clarification on the number of people who can be on the grounds at the 222-year-old fair in Chartiers Township.
The fair scheduled Aug. 16-22 contributes $5.2 million to the local tourism economy, Hunnell said.
The board is also attempting to decide how and whether it can afford to host the livestock auction, as 4-H won’t permit online animal sales, he said.
A number of musical acts that had been booked for the fair have canceled or postponed their touring seasons because of the virus, Hunnell said.
He said the board voted June 5 to continue with tractor pulls and horse shows that usually draw less than the 250-people limit.
The confusion, he said, involves information from the state that allows 2,000 people at outdoor activities.
The Greene County and West Alexander fairs have been canceled, Hunnell said. The Jacktown Fair in Greene County will take place July 16-20.
A decision on the Fayette County Fair also was pending, he said.