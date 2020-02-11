The Washington County Farmland Preservation Board is accepting applications from landowners interested in participating in the county’s agricultural conservation easement program now through Sept. 30.
Nearly 6,700 acres already are permanently preserved in the county. An informational workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m.March 12 at the Washington County Conservation District office, 50 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington. Topics include application process, eligibility requirements (including Agricultural Security Areas), farmland ranking system, easement restrictions, and more. Light refreshments will be served.
Prior registration is recommended by calling the Washington County Planning Commission at 724-228-6811 or email: sincharc@co.washington.pa.us.