Farmers’ markets in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties are opening up for the season, bringing with them a sense of community and appreciation for local products, from fruits, vegetables and meats to jewelry and kitchen tools.
“It has become a tradition. People come from across county and out of state, from Ohio and West Virginia; they have lunch, listen to music, and go home with fruits and vegetables our local farmers brought in,” said Betsy West of Main Street Farmers Market in downtown Washington.
Shopping at a farmers market is one of the best ways to eat locally grown and locally made foods while supporting your regional economy.
Washington County is home to four large farmers’ markets; the Peters Township Farmers Market is on hiatus for 2023.
Produce is the heart of the local markets, but it goes beyond just shopping for groceries. Farmers’ markets build community and promote food education, as well.
“I think farmers’ markets are important, especially for buying local farm fresh produce meats and eggs – you know where your food came from, you get to meet the grower, and get to know them, ask them questions,” said Michelle DeHosse, chairman of the Monongahela Farmers Market. “It’s also a wonderful community event. You talk, catch up with people, meet your neighbors.”
Monongahela Farmers Market has grown to include more than 30 vendors – nearly doubling the number of vendors who sold their goods in 2020 – selling produce, meats, flowers, wines, and crafts.
At Main Street Farmers Market, about 25 full-time and rotating vendors will sell at the market, including the return of Mediterra Bakehouse after a year absence and Kosher Korner, which now fills a full-time slot.
Newcomer Evelyn’s Farm will provide farm fresh eggs, while The Ross Farm, Old Road Farm and Simmons Farm will sell chicken, lamb, pork, and beef, and a wide array of plants and produce. Funnel cakes also will be available.
Canonsburg Farmers Market will feature 24 vendors and food trucks, while the McDonald Trail Station Farmers Market, which has been around for nearly 20 years, will host about a dozen vendors.
“We have just about everything you’d expect at a farmers market,” said Tim Thomassy of McDonald Trail Station Farmers Market. “On a Saturday morning when the weather is nice, it’s packed down there.”
Canonsburg Farmers Market includes free parking, a bonus for visitors. Roly Petrone, one of the farmers market organizers, said the event has grown in the past couple of years.
“I just like the fact it’s for our community, instead of having to travel outside of Canonsburg. We have a great family of vendors. We have all grown close,” said Petrone. “We get a lot of feedback from people how much they love it.”
In Fayette County, Connellsville Farmers Market, organized by Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce, starts on June 1. This year, it moves from Saturdays to Thursdays, and will be held twice a month. And the city of Uniontown’s market, Saturdays at Bailey Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting May 27, has waived vendors fees for the year.
Additionally, many farmers markets provide entertainment and family-friendly events.
At the Main Street market, weekly musical entertainment includes Trinity Jazz Orchestra and JK Musicians Workshop, and special events slated include First Responder Day and Beach Day.
“We have special events days that families look forward to,” said West, noting the continued growth of the farmers market. “The market is still evolving. Who knows what the future holds?”
Waynesburg Farmers Market will include about eight regular vendors, including Dyers Fork Farm, Harden Family Farm, and Pursley Creek Farm, along with Juliet’s Empanadas and Plum Run Winery.
Along with generating local income, some farmers’ markets provide outreach programs to provide fresh food for people facing food insecurity.
The Main Street Farmers Market will be accepting EBT benefits again this year. Tokens can be purchased using EBTs card and used for purchases at the market.
Washington County
Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market
St. Patrick Church, 317 W. Pike St., Canonsburg.
Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning June 13 through Sept. 12
Main Street Farmers Market
139 S. Main St., Washington (Community Pavilion)
Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. from May 18 to Oct. 26
McDonald Trail Station Farm Market
161 S. McDonald St., McDonald (intersection of Panhandle Trail and South McDonald Street)
Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, beginning July 8 though the end of September
Monongahela Farmers Market
142 W. Main St., Monongahela (Chess Park).
Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., beginning June 2 through Sept. 1
Greene CountyWaynesburg Farmers Market
Church Street, Waynesburg (next to the Greene County Courthouse).
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning May 17 and running through mid-October.
Fayette County
Connellsville Farmers Market
East Side Fire Station, 200 N. Arch St., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
First and third Thursdays, starting June 1 (June 1 and 15, July 6 and 20, Aug. 3 and 17), and Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m.
Uniontown Farmers and Producers Market
Bailey Park parking lot off Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown (adjacent to Sheepskin Trail)
Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting May 27 through Sept. 9
