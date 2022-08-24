Fruits and Vegetables

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers are still available throughout Washington, Greene and Fayette to individuals who are 60 or older by Dec. 31.

The program provides four $6 vouchers, totaling $24, to eligible seniors one time during the program year. Applications will be accepted via postal mail or email through Sept. 23. All checks must be distributed by Sept. 30. The vouchers may be redeemed at designated area farmers’ markets through Nov. 30.

