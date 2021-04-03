Driving safely on rural roadways should be a standard practice, especially during the spring planting season when farmers and farm vehicles are commonly traveling.
Private motorists may encounter slower-moving tractors, trucks and wagons, or large pieces of equipment.
Avoiding accidents is why regional farm bureaus across Pennsylvania are promoting Rural Road Safety Awareness Week, which will run from April 18 to 24.
Each of the four local farm bureaus and their presidents are promoting the event: Lisa Wherry of Washington County, Harley Gapen of Greene, Darrell Becker of Fayette and Gretchen Winklosky of Westmoreland.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau emphasizes that it is legal to operate farm equipment on roadways. The Slow Moving Vehicle emblem, featuring an orange triangle with a red border, must be displayed on the rear of all vehicles or equipment that usually travel 25 mph or less.
Farm bureaus are voluntary organizations that, according to a news release, "work to advance the interests of agriculture and rural communities." They are affiliated with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.