The Washington County Farm Bureau gathered recently for its annual meeting and honored various people while discussing events for the upcoming year. Nancy Brady received the Outstanding Woman in Agriculture Award; Bob Simmons received the Distinguished Service to Agriculture, and state Rep. Bud Cook was honored for local affairs. Pictured with her mums is Betty Nasser.
