The daughter of a Morris Township fisherman whose body was found over the weekend at Wisecarver Reservoir expressed thanks for the numerous first responders and other community members who helped search for him.
“We cannot thank this community enough for their outpouring of love and support. We’ll always remember that,” Rebecca Phillips said Tuesday morning.
Shane A. Phillips, 65, died while fishing at the Wisecarver Reservoir in Franklin Township the evening of May 18. His body was discovered by another fisherman Saturday morning.
Rebecca said the fisherman discovered her father’s body near the location where his kayak was found the evening he went missing.
She described her father as an avid outdoorsman, and said the family can take some comfort in how he died.
“That really brings us peace, knowing he passed doing something that he loved,” Rebecca said.
The Greene County coroner’s office has not made a determination on Phillips’ cause or manner of death.
Rebecca credits her father with nurturing her own love of the outdoors. She described him as always being supportive of her and her sister’s endeavors.
“He really supported us in whatever sport we wanted to pursue. He even coached basketball for my sister. He never missed a race for me,” said Rebecca, who ran cross country and track.
He was married for 37 years to Linette Phillips. Rebecca said he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Per her father’s wishes, all services will be private.
“We just want to thank everyone for respecting my dad’s privacy during this tragic and difficult time,” Rebecca said.
