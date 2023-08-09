The Washington County Agricultural Fair is set to celebrate its 225th anniversary, and the fairgrounds underwent a significant makeover this year in anticipation of the event, which will run from Aug. 12-19.
At a Tuesday media event, the Washington County Fair Board showcased a slate of improvements and upgrades designed to make the fair more enjoyable for fairgoers and to boost the economic impact of the fairgrounds.
Among the improvements are renovation of several buildings, including an historic horse barn, a large hall and restrooms; painting and renovation of the 4-H horse barn; the completion of a paving project; the addition of a perimeter fence on Arden Road, and the construction of the Memorial Plaza.
Other improvements include a new fairgrounds trolley bridge and platform, a new steer barn, and a video board sign. In addition, improved wireless coverage was added.
The improvements are part of a master plan developed by the fair board and Washington County.
“This is a big year. When this fair was founded, John Adams was our president, there were 15 stars on our flag, but the foundational benefits and the foundational themes of this fair have always been the same, and that is family, farms and community,” said Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency. “That is what we hope to instill in this 225th anniversary year – that it is still important to this county and this region – family, farms and community.”
The fair and the fairgrounds are key economic drivers for Washington County and surrounding communities.
In 2022, 137,406 visitors attended events at the fairgrounds, including 65,506 fair attendees, generating an economic impact of $6.7 million, according to the fair board.
In addition to the fair, the fairgrounds host shows and exhibits throughout the year, including the PA Arts & Craft Christmas Market, the ARH Gun Show and Sale, the Duncan Miller Glass Show, Washington Symphony concerts, and All-Clad cookware sales.
The fair features nearly 2,000 animals, 2,600 agricultural exhibits, and more than 6,000 youth craft exhibits.
Entertainment includes high school band night, school bus demolition, demolition derby, street stock trucks, pro stock tractors, and concerts.
Also during Tuesday’s event, artist Diane Adams signed the mural she painted on a fairground building next to the Memorial Plaza in homage to the fair’s 225-year history. The mural will be on permanent display.
Agriculture is the largest industry in Washington County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture ranked Washington County fourth overall among the commonwealth’s 67 counties, with 1,760 farms – by far the largest number in Western Pennsylvania, trailing only Lancaster, York, and Berks counties.
“Agriculture touches everyone every day. We wanted to make sure people are aware of that, aware of where their food comes from, and aware of the economic impact our farming and agricultural communities have in this county,” said Kotula. “I’ve come to realize the importance of farm, family and community in Washington County, and I think this 225th anniversary year is going to demonstrate that, and also show that in addition to being a celebratory year, it’s going to be a transformational year for the fairgrounds.”
Fair board President Todd Richards thanked sponsors whose support helps drive the fair’s success.
“The financial support and logistical support of our sponsors is crucial to the success of the fair,” said Richards. “To host an event requires a lot of help from partners and our hundreds of volunteers.”
