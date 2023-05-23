Search efforts are ongoing for a Morris Township man who went missing Thursday.
Shane Allen Phillips, 65, went fishing at Wisecarver Reservoir in Franklin Township sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. Thursday. Rebecca Phillips, his daughter, said her father went fishing at the reservoir a few nights a week.
“My mother became alarmed whenever darkness fell and he had not returned home,” Rebecca Phillips said Monday. “So then she drove out to the Wisecarver dam and located his truck parked in the location that it often was, and then they found his kayak floating in the water, without him.”
State police have been assisting in search efforts. On Friday, she said a dive team used sonar to search the water, and police also brought in cadaver dogs.
The family organized a search party Sunday. Police were back out on Monday canvassing the area with drones and a helicopter.
“He has not been located at this time,” Rebecca said Monday afternoon.
According to Rebecca, they have also been unable to locate Shane’s cellphone, which she said he always kept on a belt loop.
“We believe his cellphone is with him. It went straight to voicemail. It has anytime we’ve tried to call his phone since then,” Rebecca said.
Rebecca said her father is healthy and not taking any medication. He is a lifetime resident of Greene County.
“He had a cattle farm. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hunting – anything outdoors,” Rebecca said. “We’re just constantly thinking of other ways to search for him. We just want to find my dad.”
