Restrictions will be in place on Route 43 and at its connection with Interstate 70 in Washington County beginning today.
Crews will be making roadway repairs in Fallowfield Township in addition to repairing the ramps connecting to I-70, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
Most of the work will take place Monday through Friday with single-lane patterns in effect between mileposts 34 and 37 on Turnpike 43, as well as ramp closures, the release said.
Additional traffic advisories will be issued when a ramp connecting Turnpike 43 and I-70 is closed. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic. This work is expected to be completed in the early fall, the release said.