A woman showing youngsters how to use a zip line at a Mingo Creek County Park playground last October sued Washington County and its Parks and Recreation Department over a brain injury she received in a fall from the equipment.
Deanna Lober of Eighty Four visited the park Oct. 6 with her 11-year-old daughter and the girl’s friend when she demonstrated use of the pulley suspended from a cable in the children’s playground.
Lober’s attorney, Paul G. Mayer, in a complaint filed in Washington County Court, said his client was gliding “in a safe manner when the zip line” snapped, causing her to fall 12 to 4 feet, striking her head.
Lober lost consciousness and suffered a brain bleed, among other injuries, some of which may be permanent, she contends.
The victim stated the county failed to maintain or inspect the equipment, making it unsafe for use and failed to warn of its condition. The area in which Lober landed inadequately guarded against a fall, the suit asserts.
Lober asked for a jury trial.
Washington County Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan gave a copy of the suit last week to Solicitor Jana Grimm before the board met in a closed session to discuss litigation.
No court date has been set.