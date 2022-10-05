A fall led to the death of a Michigan man working on the demolition of the Hatfield Ferry’s Power Station in Greene County, according to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA).
Cody James Hatt, 29, of Carrollton, Mich., died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., following the Sept. 28 accident at the Monongahela Township plant. Leni Fortson, an OSHA spokesperson, said Tuesday that the agency learned from the Monongalia County coroner that Hatt had died from injuries suffered in a fall.
Fortson declined to provide additional details.
“That’s really all I can tell you, other than the fact that OSHA is investigating the accident,” Fortson said.
FirstEnergy, which owns the defunct plant, is in the process of having the site razed. According to his obituary, Hatt worked for North American Dismantling Corp., a Michigan company contracted by FirstEnergy for the demolition.
The accident led to NADC halting work and delaying the planned Oct. 1 demolition of three smoke stacks. The demolition has not been rescheduled.
