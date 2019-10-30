A Hopewell Township man accused of causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the Washington County fairgrounds will head to trial after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.
Robert Vance Glass, 30, of 491 Ridge Road, was due to appear before District Judge David Mark Tuesday morning for a hearing on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, arson, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.
The morning of Sept. 29, Glass allegedly drove his vehicle into six garage doors for Halls 2 and 4 and broke into the fair office.
In the office, he is accused of damaging doors and windows, cutting computer and phone wires, spraying fire extinguishers, and setting papers on fire in an attempt to burn down the office.
Glass turned himself in to Chartiers Township police on Oct. 9 and confessed to the crimes in a written statement. Chartiers police said he did not provide a motive in his confession.
The initial cleaning of the fair office cost $10,000. The damaged garage doors will cost about $20,000 to replace.
The county is paying for much of the costs, but the Washington County Fair Board is responsible for the contents of the fair office.
Fair board director Wayne Hunnell said Tuesday that the board has since learned that many of the computers and phones will need to be replaced.
He added that they have not received an estimate for the cost.
Glass’ formal arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Washington County Courthouse.