The smell of food and the sound of music filled the air for three days at the Washington County Fairgrounds this past weekend.
The Washington County Rib and Music Fest featured some of the top rib vendors around serving up their decadent offerings. There also was a Kids Zone to entertain the youngest of visitors.
