Workers in Washington were clearing bricks and debris off the sidewalk on South Main Street Thursday morning after the façade of a former downtown restaurant collapsed.
The building at 352 S. Main St. housed Hepinger's Legacy Tavern at South Side. Prior to that, it was Nunny's Place at South Side.
According to Washington County property records, the building was purchased by Kush Property Management for $120,000 at an auction in August.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
Washington Code Enforcement Officer Jeff Donatelli declined to comment on the collapse Thursday.
