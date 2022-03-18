An expungement clinic will be held next month at the Washington City Mission.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Legal Aid, the Washington County Bar Association and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta are holding the “Clean Slate Day” free criminal expungement clinic April 1 for residents at City Mission in Washington and income-eligible members of the public.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Mission at 84 W. Wheeling St., where mission residents and other eligible people can meet with volunteers to expunge their criminal records. Pre-registration is requested, although walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to pre-register for the “Clean Slate Day” program, contact SWPA Legal Aid at 724-225-6170 or 800-846-0871. More information on removing criminal records also is available at www.spla.org or by contacting SWPA Legal Aid by email at legalservices@splas.org.