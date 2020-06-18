BELLE VERNON – The state police fire marshal Wednesday was investigating an explosion and fire a day earlier that vacated six apartments and two stores in North Belle Vernon.
The fire was believed to have been caused by someone using a grinder in a garage at 525 Broad Ave. that sparked gasoline vapors, said Todd Reppert, the owner of the brick building. No one was injured. Many fire departments were summoned to the building about 9:30 p.m.
The building was vacated because of plumbing issues, Reppert said.