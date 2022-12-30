Cryogenic plant fire

Submitted photo

Charred equipment can be seen at Energy Transfer’s Revolution cryogenic plant following the Dec. 25 explosion and fire at the facility in Smith Township.

The peace and tranquility of Christmas morning was disrupted for Kasey Duran and her family when they heard an explosion at the cryogenic plant near their Smith Township home, followed by a fire that raged at the natural gas processing facility for nearly 11 hours.

Duran said her two children were beginning to open Christmas presents about 7:30 a.m. when they heard a “jet noise” at Energy Transfer’s Revolution cryogenic plant on Point Pleasant Road, followed by a loud bang that rattled the house.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In