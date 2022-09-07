Traffic Safety

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Safety advocates, emergency responders and medical experts gathered at the Interstate 70 welcome center near Claysville on Tuesday to meet with motorists who stopped for a break and use the time to educate them on various initiatives. From left are retired Hagerstown (Md.) fire marshal Douglas DeHaven, Stowe Township firefighter Rich Derzic, Frametown (W.Va.) firefighter Randy James, Kristen Urso of the Pennsylvania Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, PennDOT spokeswoman Melissa Maczko and Jaci Brice of the Highway Safety Network. A doll is seated in a child safety seat to demonstrate how to keep children secure.

With summer vacations and the busy driving season in the rear-view mirror, transportation officials are now focusing their safety efforts on how to protect students on school buses and first responders working on the side of the highway.

Safety advocates, emergency responders and medical experts gathered at the Interstate 70 welcome center near Claysville on Tuesday to meet with motorists who stopped for a break and use the time to educate them on various traffic laws.

