Exchange Underwriters, an independent insurance company in Washington, has earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award.
The award recognizes the company’s volunteerism with the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter and its commitment to making a positive impact across the community.
Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award, donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support.
Exchange Underwriters has made an initial $5,000 donation, with a chance to double the amount to $10,000, which will directly benefit the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter.
Supporters can vote at www.agentgiving.com/Exchange-Underwriters. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes – shares to social media and comments on their story – the donation increases to $10,000.
The $10,000 donation will help provide care and specialized equipment to more than 350 ALS-affected families across Western Pennsylvania, fund local, statewide, and national ALS advocacy, and spur innovative worldwide research for a cure.
Richard Boyer, president of Exchange Underwriters, began his community involvement with The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter in honor of his father, who died from ALS.
He participates in the annual CEO Soak, in which companies raise funds to see local business leaders get soaked in their suits in the PPG Fountain in Downtown Pittsburgh. Over the last five years, the CEO Soak has raised more than $550,000 for the ALS community.
“I have a personal connection to this organization, and it’s profound to see the community advocate for a cause that offers critical services to those who are the most in need,” Boyer said. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide The ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter with much-needed funds to continue their impactful work.”