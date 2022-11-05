Thanksgiving is less than three weeks away, and with the help of generous community members, businesses and organizations, 2000 Turkeys is working to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to Washington County families in need.
This year, rising costs have left more families struggling to make ends meet, and your donation to 2000 Turkeys gives them the gift of celebrating a Thanksgiving meal with loved ones.
All money donated goes directly to helping Washington County families in partnership with the Greater Washington County Food Bank, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and City Mission’s Bags of Love.
2000 Turkeys is thankful for donations large and small – from Noble Environmental, Shepherd’s Finance (whose CEO Dan Wallach said, “Helping people is what it’s all about”), Washington Financial, to the $10 bills, and everything in between. Every donation and every dollar make a difference.
There are plenty of opportunities to help.
In addition to sending donations to the 2000 Turkeys address, Washington Countians can donate in person on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when Range Resources joins forces with WJPA Radio and the Observer-Reporter for a 2000 Turkeys Fund Drive.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Range employees will be stationed on street corners in Washington and Canonsburg downtown areas, taking donations from drivers and passers-by. The group also will set up shop at the Main Street Farmers Market Pavilion in Washington, across the street from the offices of the Observer-Reporter.
Turkey placards supporting 2000 Turkeys are available for purchase at Shop ‘N Save stores.
Liberty Pole Spirits is holding its raffle fundraiser to win one of 15 prizes and experiences, with winners to be announced on Nov. 21. Tickets can be purchased at www.libertypolespirits.com.
Donation jars are set up at Sam’s Pizza in Canonsburg.
It’s not too late to make a donation. Please be a part of 2000 Turkeys, an annual tradition for 38 years.
Thank you to the following for their generous donations:
Shepherd’s Finance, $15,000
Joanne Duntz, $25
Susan and Harry Grubich, $200
Canonsburg BPW, $500
Gregory Neish, $25
Dawn Sartori, $100
Richard and Sonia Blaha, $50
Barbara and Steve Lemonakis, $20
Darlene and Lou Lignelli, $50
Donald and Cecilia Greene, $50
Mary Jane Ashmore, in memory of Lew and Michael Ashmore, $50
James Hands and Linda Belcher, in loving memory of Dorothy Hands, $50
Terrence and Linda Belcher, in memory of Dorothy Hands, $50
Bertha Kovacicek, $25
Anonymous, $50
Joann and Norman Nadalin, $25
Janice Swart, $20
Bob and Donna Dalnoky, $30
James and Nancy Proudfit, $100
Rose and Richard Chaney, $25
David and Deborah Dague, $100
Joanne Gump, $25
Thomas and Bonnie Wheeler, $40
J.C. and Lucille Hilty, $50
Donna and Douglas Kotar, $50
Kristy and Babe, in memory of Leroy F. Marker, $25
Rick and Melinda Baker, $50
Arms Club of Washington, $500
Norma Itani, $100
Faith United Presbyterian Church, $500
Joseph and Nancy Zipko, $50
Lori Lonsinger, in memory of my son John Lonsinger and Phil, Delores and Monty Talmonti, $100
Robert and Judith Krisovenski, $150
Gist Wylie and Linda Hepburn, $50
George Watson, $20
Lisa Primerano, $20
Pat Braddock-Steiner, in memory of my mother, Mary Braddock, and brother, Jim (Jesse) Braddock, $35
Diane Drazick, $50
James and Mary Makiel, $25
M. Tucker, $50
Paul and Cheryl Skiviat, $50
Lee and Richard Debusk, $20
Dale and Sharon Whitmer, $100
Fawcett United Methodist Church Men, $50
Barbara Provenzano, $50
Nancy and Edmond Cononge, $100
Fawcett United Methodist Church Elizabeth Hartman Circle, $100
Daniel and Katherine Bayer, $25
Rich and Judy Carlson, in loving memory of Kristen Carlson McGavitt, $50
WPT&E, LLC, $200
Sandra Redd, $50
Tim and Sharon Lemley, in memory of Eunice Carter, $50
Eric Held, $100
Robert and Patricia Crall, $25
Frank and Linda Brooks, $35
Mrs. Ethel Horwatt, in memory of brother; Rich Gemeinhart, Ted Takacs Sr., Shane Takacs, Richard Horwatt, Kittie, Calli and Ella O’Hare, and Peter E. Teris, $100
Anonymous, $100
Cheryl and Michael Pauchnik, $50
Anonymous, $100
Rebecca Ann McAdoo, $50
John and Lauretta Darby, $100
Thomas Nutting, $25
Patricia Dhayer, $25
Bruce Bernard, $100
Robert and Virginia Somplatsky, $50
Allan Zimmerman, $200
Caroline, Mark, and Melissa Hall, $45
Anonymous, in memory of Tom and Margy O’Leary, $50
Anonymous, in memory of Aaron Mansfield, $20
Jackie Weimer, in memory of loved ones, $50
David and Diana Meeks, $200
Von and Lynn Lacock, $50
Lydia Hafenbrack, $35
Donna Yanosik, in loving memory of husband, Jim Yanosik, $100
Doug and Angela Minton, $100
Anonymous, $100
TOPS PA 1641 Washington, $50
Andrew and Megan Vance, $40
Red Dog Packing, $200
Angie and Charlie Walters, $50
Robert and Sandra Reck, $25
Vicki and Gary Rush, $50
Bill and Deb Farrer, in memory of our parents, $120
Damian and David Zanolli, in loving memory our dad, Fred Zanolli, $50
Scott J. Piasente, $75
Anonymous, $50
Donna, Debbie and Doug Farabee, $30
Anonymous, in memory of Dr. John Weldon, $50
Charles C. Hines Jr. and Barbara Hines, $25
Ronald and Bobbi Horn, $50
James and Paula Anderson, $25
Burke Racing Stables, $1,000
Mark F. Geary, $25
James Rupert, in memory of my loving wife, Jane Stout Rupert, $250
James and Gail Balent, $50
Thomas and Laraine Zawatski, $40
William and Joyce Ursic, $100
Joyce and Jack Holland, $25
Anonymous, $50
Michael and Deanna Warco, $25
Gerald and Sherry Mellinger, $50
George Augustine Jr. and Deborah Augustine, $100
Anonymous, $5
Centimark Foundation, $2,500
