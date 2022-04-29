Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, and anyone with expired, unwanted or unused prescription medications is encouraged to dispose of those prescriptions at several sites throughout Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
“No questions asked,” said Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome.
Last April, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration collected 35,206 tons of prescription medications in Pennsylvania alone.
This year, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Labels on prescription containers do not need to be removed; the DEA will incinerate all medications collected on Take Back Day.
Those interested in discarding their prescription medications are welcome to take medications to the following sites:
Washington County
- Burgettstown Borough Building, 1509 S. Main St.
- California Borough Police Department (8 a.m. to noon), 225 Third St.
- Canonsburg Shop ‘n Save, 617 W. Pike St.
- Chartiers Township Police Department, 2 Buccaneer Drive
- City of Washington Police Department (Rear garage), 56 W. Strawberry Ave. (permanent dropbox located in the lobby accepts prescriptions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday all year long)
- Giant Eagle, 4017 Washington Road, McMurray
- Heisler’s Market, 601 East McMurray Road, McMurray
- McDonald Police Department, 151 School St.
- Mingo Creek County Park Office, 232 Mingo Creek Road, Finleyville
- Monongahela Valley Hospital, 1163 Country Club Road
- Mt. Pleasant Township Municipal Building, 208 Poker Road
- Pennsylvania State Police barracks, 150 State Route 519, Eighty Four
- Rite Aid Pharmacy, 4185 Washington Road, McMurray
- South Strabane Police Department, 550 Washington Road (permanent dropbox located in the lobby accepts prescriptions during regular business hours Monday through Friday all year long)
- The Country Store, 698 Venetia Road, Venetia
Greene County
- Greene County Courthouse, 10 E. High St.
- Pennsylvania State Police barracks, 255 Elm Drive, Waynesburg
Fayette County
- Pennsylvania State Police barracks, 560 Circle Drive, Belle Vernon
- Pennsylvania State Police barracks, 1070 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace
- Penn State Fayette Campus (Eberly Building), 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace
For more information, contact the municipality or borough you are dropping off at, or visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.