A chance to facilitate the process of exchanging illegible license plates for new ones at no cost is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the parking lot at Wild Things Park.
According to PennDOT, a registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.
A state appellate court ruling affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. Failure to replace an illegible license plate could result in a $100 fine.
If the plate is determined to be illegible, paperwork will be completed for no fee. A new replacement plate should arrive in about two weeks to the vehicle owner’s home address.
The event is a result of the combined efforts of Rep. Tim O’Neal and the Washington County Sheriff’s office. An RSVP is required by calling 724-223-4541 or by visiting www.reponeal.com/events.
