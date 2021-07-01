Washington resident Steve Maze is hosting an event for children with disabilities or autism at 1 p.m. July 11 at Alpine Club, 735 Jefferson Ave.
The free event will include prizes, face painting, games and food for children and their families or caretakers.
Maze is hosting the event to honor the memory of his daughter and two grandchildren who were victims of domestic violence 13 years ago. Ashley Guarino, 22, and her two children, Dreux, 2, and Orlando Jr., 11 months, were murdered by her estranged husband, Orlando Guarino, 49, of Marianna, who is serving three life sentences.
Over the years, Maze has held a number of family-oriented events in the city as a means to cope with the tragic loss of his family.