The administrator of the estate of a woman run over by a farm tractor on a road near her home in March has sued the driver in Washington County Court.
Elizabeth A. McCord, 60, of Jolly School Road, South Franklin Township, died at Washington Hospital shortly after the March 22 accident.
Cathy T. Cuningham was appointed as a personal administrator and administratrix of the estate by order of Judge John DiSalle.
According to the suit filed last week, McCord, at the time of the accident, was walking on Mounts Road just north of the Jolly School intersection “directing traffic and walking just in front” of Mounts’ farm tractor.
She noticed an approaching vehicle and stopped, motioning for it to go around the tractor, which kept moving, striking McCord and running over her.
Cunningham claimed Mounts failed to pay attention and keep a proper lookout and did not maintain adequate control of the tractor.
Court documents show she is seeking a jury trial and monetary damages on behalf of McCord’s son, who has disabilities, and two daughters, all of whom are adults.
One of the daughters was named in a will as guardian for her brother.
According to the file in the register of wills office, McCord owned cattle and a host of dogs that Cunningham said needed care and feeding before they were removed from the property, which she sought to secure along with the McCord home.