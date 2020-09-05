Eric Trump, one of the children of President Donald Trump, will be making a campaign stop Thursday at American Legion Post 175 in Washington.
The "Make American Great Again! Event" is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m. The doors will open for the event at 1:15 p.m.
The president made his most recent trip to the region last week for a rally in Latrobe. He is scheduled to return to Western Pennsylvania Friday morning for the annual Sept. 11 observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville alongside Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and other dignitaries.
Eric Trump will make two other campaign stops in support of his father's re-election bid this week. He will host events Wednesday in Panama City, Fla., and High Point, N.C.