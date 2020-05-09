With contributions from Equitrans Midstream, the Greene County Emergency Response fund now has nearly $130,000 to distribute as grants to local nonprofits.
According to a press release from the Community Foundation of Greene County (CFGC), the Equitrans Midstream Foundation donated $10,000, while the Equitrans Midstream Corporation provided $5,000.
Equitrans is a natural gas company based in Canonsburg.
“Their support for the fund is a testament to their commitment to our community. We are proud to partner with them to help our residents and nonprofits weather this crisis," said Jeff McCracken, chairman of the CFGC board of directors in the release.
The emergency response fund was established in March by the CFGC with the intention of helping nonprofits continue to provide their services through the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, they have awarded 14 grants worth more than $57,000, according to the release.