WAYNESBURG – When COVID-19 restrictions began shuttering businesses and organizations in mid-March, workers at the EQT Rec Center near Waynesburg had to find new ways to engage their members.
Instead of offering in-person exercise classes, trainers moved the sessions online to keep members active, especially as many people were quarantining at home as the pandemic spread across the country.
“We were a little nervous about it. What’s the future going to look like?” rec center general manager Louie Pellegrini said. “We kept people motivated and provided the services for people in Greene and surrounding areas.”
Closed for nearly three months, the recreation center operated by the Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation, reopened in early June and began navigating the new abnormal of bringing people together while keeping them away from one another.
Over the summer, the foundation hired Georgia-based HealthPlex Associates to manage the rec center and then promoted Pellegrini, a longtime trainer who has worked at the facility since it opened in November 2017, as its new general manager.
“It was a great fit,” said Pellegrini, who began his new role in September. “The team knew me, and everyone enjoys each others’ company. We’ve got a great team here.”
It also helped them navigate the summer months that saw many people “freeze” their memberships without penalties until COVID restrictions were eased. Pellegrini said they’re beginning to see people return as they feel safer with strict policies in place and as colder months approach.
Masks are required for everyone working out inside the facility, except when participating in competitive sports, such as soccer or basketball. Workout machines have been spread out and in-person training classes are at half-capacity to allow for physical distancing.
“We started putting plans in place, followed the guidelines and how to implement them,” Pellegrini said. “We’re open, we’re safe, we’re following guidelines and keeping it as clean as possible.”
But they’ve also been able to innovate to offer new services needed during the pandemic.
When school began, the rec center staff launched its Education, Physical Activity, Interactive, Creativity program, or EPIC, to offer students a place to study while undergoing hybrid or remote learning. There are areas in the center where students can study or do homework using WiFi, and then play in the sprawling indoor soccer field just a few feet away. The program keeps children active while they study and helps ease the burden for parents who are struggling to balance work and their children’s schooling.
They are also beginning the fall basketball league for children and preparing for the annual fall vendor show on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people who want to shop early for the holidays in a socially distanced environment.
There are also offering adult classes that can use one side of the soccer field while children play in a supervised environment on the other side, Pellegrini said.
The rec center aimed to become a community hub when the hospital foundation opened the $8 million facility three years ago next month.
To help with that mission, especially with the loss of some revenue during COVID, the foundation is receiving a $10,000 donation from AT&T.
“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, AT&T has been in contact with local and state representatives to help address issues ranging from remote learning to public health,” said James Penna, regional director for external affairs at AT&T. “As part of those conversations, we learned about the GCMH Foundation and the important role it plays in Greene County’s long-term health. AT&T is proud to help the GCMH Foundation continue its vital mission during these demanding times.”
Local dignitaries and company officials were expected to tour the facility Tuesday after the donation was presented to the foundation.
“Any time we get a grant like this, it’s phenomenal,” Pellegrini said. “Any time someone can provide aid for it, we are so thankful for it.”
Pellegrini said they’re always receptive for new members, especially now with the facility beginning to offer more amenities. He said people interested in memberships can go online to www.eqtreccenter.org to inquire about rates and special offers.
“It’s exciting to be here for three years and guide Greene County and provide great services,” Pellegrini said. “To provide such a great service and fitness, it’s a great honor.”