With the help of some donations, Waynesburg police is outfitted with some new and improved vehicles.
EQT, a Pittsburgh-based natural gas company, donated a vehicle and $10,000 to the borough police department. Jay D Enterprises, a Waynesburg trucking company, donated a vehicle that the borough will use for code enforcement.
"We were going through a time where we were looking to replace our vehicles," said Mike Lauderbaugh, EQT's vice president of environmental health and safety.
Lauderbaugh said the company also donated vehicles to Bentleyville Fire Department, Center Township, Ellsworth Fire Department, and Belmont County (Ohio) emergency management.
The $10,000 was used to make upgrades to a truck Waynesburg police recently purchased. The Jeep donated by EQT will be used for commercial vehicle enforcement, according to police Chief Tom Ankrom.
"We don't have operations in Waynesburg Borough, but any traffic goes through downtown Waynesburg," said Casey Durdines, a local government and community affairs specialist with EQT.
Waynesburg officials met with Durdines and Lauderbaugh at the borough offices Thursday.
Mayor Brian Tanner offered his thanks to Ankrom and Assistant Borough Manager/Code Enforcement Officer Bryan Cumberledge, as well as EQT and Jay D Enterprises.
"Everything we've asked of you guys, you've stepped up and done," Tanner said.