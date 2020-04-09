With a $50,000 donation, EQT has bolstered the Community Foundation of Greene County’s ability to help nonprofits through the pandemic.
According to Bettie Stammerjohn, CFGC’s executive director, the Greene County Emergency Response Fund now has more than $80,000 available to dole out as a grants.
“The EQT money was a good two-thirds of that,” Stammerjohn said.
CFGC established the emergency response fund in partnership with the Greene County United Way.
EQT, a Pittsburgh-based natural gas company, made the donation last week through the EQT Foundation.
“These are uncertain times for many individuals and families across the globe, and we are humbled by the response and perseverance communities across our operational footprint have shown in the past two weeks,” said Ellen Rossi, president of the EQT Foundation. “Through these contributions, we know direct needs in the community are being addressed and nonprofits will be able to continue to offer services to Greene County residents.”
According to Stammerjohn, the foundation is currently reviewing applications for the first round of grants. The initial grants are meant to address urgent needs brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.
“Some of it might be operational for the organizations. We are particularly focusing on those human services and health-related organizations first,” Stammerjohn said. “That’s not to say there might not be other needs out there, as well.”
Stammerjohn also said she was appreciative of EQT’s contribution, and that it has a “good sense of community.”
“For them, it’s a way of giving back. I appreciate they worked with the community foundation to do that as well. Their generosity is outstanding for us,” Stammerjohn said.
