Wisecarver Reservoir

Courtesy of Greene County Commissioners

With the symbolic check representing EQT Corp.’s $500,000 donation to the Wisecarver Reservoir Recreation Project are, from left, Ellen Rossi, president of EQT Foundation; Greene County Commissioner Blair Zimmerman; Casey Durdines, EQT government and community affairs specialist; Commissioner Mike Belding; Commissioner Betsy McClure, and Kaitlyn Magyar, EQT community investment coordinator.

EQT Corp. donated $500,000 to the Wisecarver Reservoir Recreation Project near Waynesburg.

The project involves the development of 360 acres around the reservoir into a destination for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

