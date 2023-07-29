EQT Corp. donated $500,000 to the Wisecarver Reservoir Recreation Project near Waynesburg.
The project involves the development of 360 acres around the reservoir into a destination for families and outdoor enthusiasts.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 12:29 am
Phase one of the project, which is nearing completion, included parking areas, a small walking trail, and the first of three softball fields.
Funding for the initial phase was obtained from the state and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission provided funding for the first of two kayak/canoe launches, which will kick off phase two of the development.
Additional plans include ADA-accessible walking, fishing and picnic areas. An amphitheater, biking trails, a 3D archery range and areas for drone launches and environmental education classes are also part of the scheduled development. Support facilities such as restrooms and concessions also will be available to visitors.
The reservoir was created in 1931 with the construction of a dam built by the Waynesburg Water Company, which was purchased by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority (SPWA) in the late 1960s. The SPWA stopped using the reservoir as a water supply in the early 1990s.
“As we continue to develop amenities and recreational opportunities for Greene County residents and visitors, we are ever so grateful for the continued support of our industry partners,” said Mike Belding, chairman of the Greene County Board of Commissioners. “Many will recognize EQT as an ever-present sponsor of county and nonprofit events, and we truly appreciate their investments in our communities and Greene County.”
