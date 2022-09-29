crackerplant

Observer-Reporter

In this March 2019 photo, Royal Dutch Shell’s cracker plant is under construction in Potter Township, Beaver County.

Environmental groups are mobilizing to monitor air and water quality around Royal Dutch Shell’s soon-to-open petrochemical cracker plant in Beaver County.

Several groups held a joint video conference Tuesday night that attracted more than 200 people who listened how various organizations have already begun testing air and water samples to set a baseline before the plant along the Ohio River near Monaca officially opens later this year.

