Spring may be a time of warming weather, and for the Washington County Bar Association it’s also “Law Day season,” as the organization prepares to celebrate Law Day in May.
It is now accepting entries for its annual Law Day contests. Through 4 p.m. April 20, submissions are being taken in contests geared to students in second through fifth grades, and for students in grades 6-12. The Bar Association’s Law Day committee is also seeking submissions of Law Day citizenship projects that have had an impact on Washington County over the last 18 months.
The theme of Law Day this year is “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.” According to Rachel Lozosky, a member of the Bar Association’s public relations and services committee, “Law Day affords our Bar Association a welcome opportunity to serve our community. Law Day reminds us all, as Americans, of the crucial importance of the rule of law in a democracy. We invite all members of the community to join us in celebrating and learning more about the rule of law and our legal system.”
The bookmark contest for students in second through fifth grades has cash prizes ranging from $15 to $50; and the editorial essay, creative arts and box diorama contests for students in grades 6-12 have cash prizes ranging from $100 to $225. All place winners and honorable mentions for all contests will receive a certificate and winners will be featured in the first week of May in the Observer-Reporter, which is a co-sponsor of the contests.
Awards will be presented at the Washington County Courthouse in a celebration tentatively set for May 11 at 6 p.m.
Any entry that can be sent by email should be sent to Kathy Sabol, executive director of the bar association, at kathy@washcobar.org. Bookmarks and other entries that cannot be sent by email should be sent to the bar association’s office at 119 S. College St., Washington, PA, 15301. Sabol can also be contacted to schedule a drop-off time for submission of three-dimensional artwork and other entries that cannot be mailed.
Law Day was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower to celebrate the United States’ heritage of liberty, justice and equality under the law. Law Day is officially May 1.