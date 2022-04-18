A local entrepreneur will be present a program to provide area youth another option when considering their future.
A youth mastering entrepreneurship program is set for 4 to 5:30 p.m. May 5 at the Ignite Business Incubator, 57 E. Chestnut St., Washington. The program is geared toward students in grades three to 12. It is free and open to the public.
Todd King, an Ignite member who is an executive coach and serial entrepreneur, will be providing the lessons he has shared in 40 states and eight countries. He plans to talk about life and business mastery strategies that aren’t typically taught in school.
“It’s going to open their eyes to what’s out there,” King said. “Most people are trained that you go to school, you get a job and that’s where you live. Most people don’t realize that there are other options. There are so many different ways that kids can do things.”
King, who lives in Canonsburg, bought his first business as a student at West Virginia University. At that time, he fell in love with business and went on to become a serial entrepreneur.
The idea for the program sprouted from an after-school program King developed when he lived in Ohio.
“I really wanted to help kids understand their passion and understand what entrepreneurship is,” King said.
Lauren LaGreca, Ignite manager, said programs like this fall in line with the incubator’s mission of empowering the entrepreneurial spirit.
“This event really aligns with a lot of the conversations we’ve been having here at Ignite about the lifespan of entrepreneurs from an educational standpoint and what skillsets you need in elementary school, high school and all the way through college, work life and beyond,” she said. “This event really speaks to the younger end of the spectrum and that’s it’s never too young to start thinking about this.”
Part of his discussion will focus on “emotional intelligence.”
King said emotional intelligence deals with understanding how to interact with people, understanding customers and how to better present a product.
King has trained, coached, and spoken with many well-known people in the business world, including entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary from the “Shark Tank” TV show, bestselling author Dean Graziosi and business tycoon Robert Kiyosaki.
Currently, King does most of his work with doctors, helping with the business side of their practice, as well as how to be a better leader.
Those interested in attending should pre-register at www.powerteamadvisors.com/May5th.
Parents are required to attend with the younger kids. Parking is free for live visitors. The event also will be available on Zoom.
“Several entrepreneurs I’ve met in town are bringing their kids,” King said. “It’s a great thing for kids to learn something a little bit different.”