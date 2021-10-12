After seeing a minuscule increase last year, enrollment at California University of Pennsylvania fell by 5.4% this fall, according to data released Monday by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).
Cal U.’s head count went from 6,885 students to 6,512. Cal U. was not alone, however – 12 of 14 institutions with the PASSHE saw enrollment dips, with Clarion University reporting the sharpest decrease of 12.1% fewer students this fall compared to this time last year, followed by East Stroudsburg at an even 12%.
There are now 88,651 students enrolled within the PASSHE system, 5,057 fewer than last year and more than 30,000 fewer than in 2010, when enrollment within the state-owned schools reached its peak. Enrollment is now at its lowest level in three decades. Officials with the state system have maintained that demographic trends within Pennsylvania, with its aging population and decreasing number of college-age students, are the primary culprits behind the wilting enrollment numbers.
Wendy Mackall, a spokeswoman for Cal U., referred all questions to the PASSHE office. Cody Jones, a spokesman for the PASSHE, said the steep declines could also be due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We suspect that we are finally seeing the COVID effect on enrollment that some expected to see last fall,” Jones said.
In response to long-term trends, the PASSHE’s board of governors approved a merger plan over the summer for six of the 14 campuses within the system. Cal U. is now sharing administrative and academic functions with Clarion and Edinboro universities, while Lock Haven, Mansfield and Bloomsburg universities in the eastern part of the commonwealth have also joined forces.
“Our universities continue to pursue aggressive enrollment management and recruiting strategies in response to the trends we are seeing around the country,” Jones added. “At the same time, our system redesign efforts are aimed at righting the ship, including growing enrollments, especially among groups of students that have been underserved.
Th only two campuses to see enrollment increases were Mansfield University, which saw its student body increase by 11 students, and Cheyney University, which added 15 more students. Mansfield has 1,803 students enrolled, and Cheyney has 642. West Chester University saw the smallest decrease from last year, losing just 79 students, or 0.4%, from last year. It has 17,640 students enrolled on its campus, the largest in the state system.