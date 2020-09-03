A Chartiers couple engaged to be married ended up in jail Tuesday following a domestic incident at their residence.
John Anthony Veltri, 55, and Jacquelynn Sussane Sanders, 41, both of 435 Hallam Ave., Meadow Lands, got into an argument about 8:14 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, each punched the other in the face, causing injuries.
The fight escalated, and each of them at one time during the incident pointed a firearm at the other, the complaint said.
The complaint was unclear if it was the same gun pointed at different times or each had a pistol.
Both Veltri and Sanders were charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. They were arraigned Wednesday morning by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and jailed on $50,000 bond. Veltri has since posted bond while Sanders remains incarcerated.