An endangered 7-week-old boy and his parents, who live in West Mifflin, were last noticed this week in Washington County before they disappeared.
West Mifflin police said a license plate reader observed the parents' gold or silver 2001 Buick Century traveling south on Washington Road in Peters Township about 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, warrants were obtained overnight for arrests of the parents, Daemon Klingensmith, 23, and Jeannette Funnen, 32, on charges of endangering the welfare of children and obstruction, online court records show.
It was widely reported Friday that the couple disappeared from a Pittsburgh hospital with the baby, Ambrose Klingensmith, while they were under investigation for child abuse.
Police said they received information that the couple, who also have a 3-year-old with them, are traveling to Florida.
Police also said they "believe Ambrose Klingensmith may be at special risk of harm or injury."
Funnen is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She wears eyeglasses. Klingensmith is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair, blue eyes, and a goatee. He also wears glasses.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 911 or West Mifflin police at 412-461-3125.
The license plate on their car has the registration LBD6681.