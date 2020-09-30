Employees from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Engineering District 12, and employees of the bureaus of office services and fiscal management have received Governor’s Awards of Excellence.
The engineering district serves Washington, Greene, Fayette and Westmoreland counties, and the employees are being recognized for the way they handled their jobs following a fire at PennDOT’s Greene County maintenance office on May 27, 2019. Despite the building being destroyed, the staff carried on operations in Greene County with no service interruptions to the public. The bureaus of office services and fiscal management worked to help secure temporary office and garage space.
“All the employees worked very hard to keep the operation going,” said Jay Ofsanik, a spokesman for PennDOT.
A new building is currently under construction.
The employees who have been recognized are: William Baird, William C. Gipe, Christopher S. Inman, Tamie Kiger, Timothy J. Mankey, Ryan Stephen Medvitz, Terrence G. Pearsall, Jack C. Rice, Tammy H. Tedesco and Leslie D. Wynn.
The PennDOT award recipients will be among 49 state employees representing nine commonwealth agencies recognized by Gov. Tom Wolf in a virtual ceremony.