Barbara S. Miller/Observer-Reporter

Plastic and scaffolding has been part of Judge John DiSalle’s Courtroom No. 2 in the Washington County Courthouse due to water leaking into the west-facing side, but when another corner developed a leak, the county commissioners authorized an emergency service purchase order on Nov. 19. Justin Welsh, director of buildings and grounds, later determined that the second leak occurred as a result of flashing being removed too soon from the roof. “As of now, we do not need that emergency work done,” Welsh said. Plastering is being done on Saturdays so the work does not interrupt courtroom proceedings. The Washington County Courthouse was first opened to the public 120 years ago this month.

