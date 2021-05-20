The Washington Area Humane Society is hosting its third Emergency Pet Food Bank from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at its Route 136 location in Eighty Four.
The Humane Society began the emergency pet food program in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the nation. Since then, the two drive-thru food banks the organization hosted distributed more than 26,000 pounds of food to animals in need.
During Friday’s event, the Trinity High School boys soccer team will help the Humane Society’s staff and volunteers load pet food along with cleaning supplies and flea and tick preventatives. The first 18 vehicles will also receive a care package with blankets, soap, toilet paper, pet toys and treats, which were assembled by Girl Scouts in Upper St. Clair.