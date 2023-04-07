United Way of Washington County (UWWC) and the Washington County Local Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) announces the distribution of $110,182 in funding to local organizations to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services to people who are hungry, homeless, and in economic crisis.
The EFSP is a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. In order to be eligible, applicants had to be nonprofit organizations, churches, or units of government that have demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. The following funds were awarded:
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA – $17,996 for mass shelter;
Food Helpers/Greater Washington County Food Bank – $6,300 for other foods;
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank – $6,300 for other foods;
North Ten Mile Baptist Church – $2,699 for other foods;
SPHS Connect, Inc. – $17,996 for mass shelter;
The LeMoyne Community Center – $5,999 for served meals;
The Salvation Army (Mon Valley) – $17,412 for rent and mortgage assistance
The Salvation Army (Washington) – $17,412 for utility assistance;
TRPIL – $3,866 for other food and supplies and equipment;
Washington Christian Outreach – $5,999 for served meals;
Washington City Mission – $5,999 for served meals;
UWWC – $2,204 to administer the program.
The funds will be distributed directly to the agencies by the EFSP National Board. Program funds are used to provide the following: food, in the form of served meals or groceries, lodging in a mass shelter or hotel, up to three months rent for clients if it is necessary to maintain housing, up to three months utility bill payments for clients if it is necessary to prevent disconnection of services, and supplies/equipment necessary to feed or shelter people.
United Way of Washington County took the lead and administered the program in 2022 after an 11-year absence in Washington County. A total of $416,410 in EFSP funds were distributed in the county in 2022. UWWC also served as chair of the local EFSP board which reviewed the applications.
“The Emergency Food and Shelter Program has been such a great additional source of funding for Washington County nonprofits who are providing served meals, other food, rent, mortgage and utility assistance, homeless services and shelter nights,” says P. Ann Hrabik, Executive Director of UWWC and EFSP Local Board Chair. “The United Way of Washington County is proud to serve as the lead in Washington County for this federal program that has brought much needed funds into our community.”
Anyone seeking assistance with food, shelter or utility payments should contact one of the organizations listed above. For more information about the EFSP, visit www.efsp.unitedway.org . For more information about United Way of Washington County, visit www.unitedwaywashco.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.