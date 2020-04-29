The Corner Cupboard Food Bank will be holding a drive-up emergency food distribution at the Greene County Fairgrounds Thursday.
The distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. They will be able to serve 1,200 cars, which will each receive two boxes: one containing dry food, the other, frozen.
People will not be allowed to begin lining up their cars before 9 a.m. The event is open to all Greene County residents, and no paperwork or income verification will be required.
Only one share of food will be provided per vehicle, and picking up for multiple households will not be allowed.
Corner Cupboard Executive Director Candace Webster said the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank has assisted by providing pre-made food boxes.
Corner Cupboard operates 11 pantries throughout Greene County that distribute food to communities monthly.
Webster says they have seen an increase in need since the COVID-19 crisis began, but they're still gathering statistics to determine by how much.
"There's just always a need. Our food bank has been in operation for close to 30 years. We've definitely seen an increase here, but we're just continuing to do what we do," Webster said.
While there are more people seeking assistance, Webster said there is also no shortage of people reaching out to help Corner Cupboard meet those needs, whether through volunteering, or food and monetary donations.
Corner Cupboard had to begin turning people away who wanted to volunteer for Thursday's food distribution.
"I'm just in awe of the way the community has stepped up," Webster said. "It's greatly, greatly appreciated."