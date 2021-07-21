An Elrama couple have been charged in a baby-shaking case that critically injured their child last year.
Monongahela police obtained warrants Monday for the arrests of Natalee Nichole Vacca, 25, and Wayne Lawrence Hanbury, 43, both of 137 Fairview St. in the Union Township village, court records show.
The 4-month-old boy was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in critical condition Sept. 2 after police were called to their home and found the baby breathing, but unresponsive, charging documents state.
The child was placed in the hospital’s intensive care unit with seizures and multiple internal injuries.
A physician determined the injuries occurred within the past two days.
Washington County Children & Youth Services sent a caseworker to the hospital, and police later attended a near-fatality meeting about the child with its physician.
The physician said the injuries were “virtually diagnostic for physical abuse,” police stated in the affidavits.
The parents were the only caregivers for the baby, and they could not explain how the injuries occurred, the record indicates.
The parents are each charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, conspiracy, simple assault and reckless endangerment.