ELLSWORTH – An Ellsworth woman is accused of stabbing a man from behind in the shoulder during a disturbance in her residence Wednesday.
State police charged Nicole Dawn Lowther, 39, with aggravated assault after she allegedly stabbed Douglas Anderson Dunn while he attempted to leave her residence at 9A Redwood Drive, court records show.
Dunn lost a lot of blood after he was stabbed in the left shoulder about 7 p.m. He was taken to UPMC-Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh where he received five staples and internal stitches to close the wound, police stated in the affidavit.
Dunn told police Lowther appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when she began to yell at him when he came home from work about 6:30 p.m.
He also said he “started for the door” after Lowther tried to throw a kitchen chair at him, police noted in the affidavit.
She allegedly told him she had a knife and said, “I’m going to stab you with it,” police said in charging documents.
Neighbors also told police they overheard Lowther say, “I don’t know why I don’t come out there and finish you off,” when Dunn was on the ground, court records show.
Police found a 5-inch kitchen knife stained with blood near the kitchen sink.
Police also charged her with simple assault and harassment. She is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.