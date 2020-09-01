An Ellsworth woman is facing multiple charges following an incident early Saturday morning at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino.
North Strabane Township police officers were dispatched to the casino about 1:49 a.m. for the report of an intoxicated woman causing a disturbance.
According to the criminal complaint, police found Danielle F. Burgess, 42, of 114 S. Pine St., “staggering” on Meadow Drive toward Racetrack Road. Police said she was “highly intoxicated,” smelled of alcohol and was slurring her speech.
Police said as they approached her, Burgess yelled profanity and made sexual comments at the casino security guard. The complaint states that Burgess at one point threatened to punch the security guard in the face.
Police arrested Burgess, who allegedly fell while using the restroom at their station. She was taken by Peters Township Ambulance to Canonsburg Hospital for evaluation. While at the hospital, Burgess allegedly yelled and used racial slurs at the staff there.
Once cleared by the hospital, police transported her back to the station. In the back of the police car, Burgess allegedly took off her clothes, urinated in the car and kicked the window and ceiling, according to the complaint. When they tried to remove her from the car she kicked two of the officers and bit another, the complaint said.
Police charged Burgess with three counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, obstructing emergency services, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge Eric Porter and jailed on $100,000 bond.