A volunteer firefighter died hours after responding to an accident in Eighty Four Saturday.
Laron Holcomb, 73, responded with the Ellsworth Fire Department to a vehicle accident at State Route 136 and Morrison Lane around 1:24 p.m. Saturday.
After leaving, he went home and experienced shortness of breath, as reported by the Washington County Coroner's Office. He was taken to Washington Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.
According to the department's Facebook page, " Laron was very dedicated volunteer ... keeping all of our members safe on fire scenes. No matter what Laron was doing, if you needed him, he would drop everything to come help you. He was like a father to all of our young members."
The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.